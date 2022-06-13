STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Give Yamuna water to Delhi, BJP tells Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

With the national capital facing water shortage, Delhi BJP leaders on Sunday met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and urged him to supply water to the city from his state.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the national capital facing a water shortage, Delhi BJP leaders on Sunday met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and urged him to supply water to the city from his state. State BJP president Adesh Gupta, who was part of the Delhi BJP delegation, said Khattar assured them of full cooperation in the issue. 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also urged Haryana to release water in the Yamuna River that had dried up. After the meeting, the Delhi BJP president tweeted, “In a meeting with Haryana CM ML Khattar along with Delhi BJP, urged him for the supply of water due to growing shortage in Delhi during intense heat. Haryana has been supplying water to Delhi for years. Their government has also assured full cooperation on our request.”      

In a memorandum submitted to Khattar, the Delhi BJP expressed gratitude to the neighbouring state for supplying water to Bawana and Haiderpur water treatment plants during the summer.

Haryana supplied 88,000 MGD in 2016, 88,500 MGD in 2017, 88,000 in 2018, 89,500 MGD in 2019, 92,000 MGD in 2020, 92,500 MGD in 2021 and 85,500 MGD so far this year, said the memorandum.

