The Grand Prix-inspired KTM RC 390- an ideal choice for 400cc category

Published: 13th June 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By PRAVEEN RAJA
Express News Service

The KTM RC 390 has been a popular Supersport model in the KTM range since 2014. It is the bike that brought the performance to the masses and this winning streak has continued for the brand for eight years straight! The latest model now boasts true race-derived design, chassis, and high-end electronics seen only in litre-class motorcycles. With notable Grand Prix-inspired electronics like Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), Quickshifter+, Lean-Angle Sensitive Cornering ABS, SUPERMOTO mode, and a TFT display, the next gen 2022 KTM RC 390 makes for an ideal choice in the 400cc category.

The instantly noticeable update across the board is the Grand Prix-inspired styling, which sees almost every panel being redesigned, boasting race-inspired lines, and two new colourways that clearly define the sporty character of this motorcycle. This new design also features wind and weather protection, with enhanced heat management provided by a combination of inner and outer body panels to direct airflow away from the rider. Since the next-gen KTM RC 390 is a true sports bike, special care has been taken to improve its overall ergonomics.

The KTM RC 390 is powered by a 373cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine with twin overhead camshafts, four valves, and electronic fuel injection. For 2022, the torque delivery is improved compared to previous models thanks to the new, 40 per cent bigger airbox. 

Priced at Rs 3.15 lakh

