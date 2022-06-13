Make Asola-Bhatti Mines an eco-tourism hub, says LT Governor V K Saxena

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: LT Governor V K Saxena, along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, on Sunday visited the Asola-Bhatti Mines forest area and directed officials to prepare a master plan for developing the area into a world-class eco-tourism destination, said an official statement.

Saxena directed the officials to prepare a master plan within 30 days for developing the large abundant pits into reservoirs for collecting rain, flood and stormwater, recharging groundwater and enhancing the area into a world-class eco-tourism destination.

The move comes after the L-G’s earlier visit on May 31. The master plan will be prepared by a committee of officers of the departments concerned in consultation with experts and institutions. The eco-tourism component of the master plan will include provisions for creating butterfly trails, wildlife trails, cycle tracks, walking tracks, bird-watching spots and ropeways, amongst others.

The statement said that Saxena, Kejriwal and Sisodia were in unison on the desirability of developing the 14 pits (four large and 10 small), with a holding capacity of more than 800 million gallons of water, into reservoirs that would help recharge Delhi’s groundwater. It was decided to put in place a ‘Master Plan for Rejuvenation and Redevelopment of Asola-Bhatti Mines’ area, it said.