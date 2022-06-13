STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Police arrest two for protests at Jama Masjid

Protests erupted outside the Jama Masjid in the national capital on June 10, with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Published: 13th June 2022 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two men were arrested for allegedly disrupting communal harmony and holding a protest without permission in the Jama Masjid area of Delhi last week against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by now-sacked BJP functionaries, police said on Sunday.

Recordings of footage from CCTV and mobile phone cameras are being scanned to identify more culprits, the police said. Mohd Nadeem Zaid (45), a resident of the Jama Masjid area, and Mohd Faheem Khan (37), a resident of the Turkman Gate area, were arrested on Saturday. While Zaid is a vendor, Khan works as an electrician. The two have no previous criminal record, the police added. 

Protests erupted outside the Jama Masjid in the national capital on June 10, with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, “On June 10, an FIR was registered at Jama Masjid police station against the protesters under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC as a protest was held without permission. After Friday prayers, Zaid held a poster in his hands. Both Zaid and Khan raised slogans during the unlawful assembly at Jama Masjid.” Efforts are on to identify others who were involved, Chauhan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prophet row BJP PRO
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp