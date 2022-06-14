1 million students part of flagship programme 'Mission Buniyaad': Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Currently, about 10 lakh students are part of the Delhi government’s flagship programme “Mission Buniyaad” and attendance has always been recorded at over 65% every day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday. The programme has played an important role in bridging the learning gap after the pandemic, Sisodia added.

Sisodia was on a visit to the SKV District Centre Vikaspuri and Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School, Tilak Nagar, to review the status of the Mission Buniyaad. “Last two years with Covid were tough for students and have widened the learning gap.

We do not want a generation to move ahead with this learning gap. To ensure the same, our teachers are diligently working for the past two months with students on improving skills of reading, writing and basic mathematics in Mission Buniyaad classes,” said Sisodia.

He added, “Our primary objective is to help children strengthen their foundational skills, instead of getting them burdened by the syllabus. After Covid, we have also increased the coverage of Mission Buniyaad till Class IX to guide the students better.”

During the visit, Sisodia also interacted with students and teachers to know the teaching-learning experiences related to Mission Buniyaad. Appreciating the efforts of teachers and parents, Sisodia said, “Teachers at Delhi government schools have left no stone unturned to help students resume their studies in a better way. They primarily focused on improving the foundational skills of students rather than imposing the burden of the syllabus on students.

“Along with this they also convinced parents to send their children back to school and join Mission Buniyaad classes so that students move ahead with strong skills of reading and writing.”