Ex-Congress leaders from Rajinder Nagar join Aam Aadmi Party

Everybody is of staunch opinion that the Kejriwal Government has done remarkable work and they want to see an AAP MLA as their representative from the Rajinder Nagar constituency.

Published: 14th June 2022 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Congress leaders including former Block President Harcharan Singh, Block Vice-President Amardeep Singh, and DPCC Member Samrat Singh along with their supporters joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday.

AAP Senior leader and MLA Atishi said, “Rajinder Nagar Legislative Assembly by-elections are about to be held and people have shown immense support to CM Arvind Kejriwal in all the areas we have visited. Everybody is of staunch opinion that the Kejriwal Government has done remarkable work and they want to see an AAP MLA as their representative from the Rajinder Nagar constituency.

People who were actively involved in social work or politics and wanted to see a change in the area are volunteering to join AAP. They want to see an MLA from Arvind Kejriwal’s team so that the wheel of development keeps rotating faster and faster.”

Harcharan Singh who was a Congress member for the past 30 years and was also the President of the Anand Parbat Block Committee. From 1983 to 2019, he was the election agent for various Congress leaders which include Krishna Tirath, Sunil Bajaj, Yadav and Ajay Maken. He played a crucial role in all the campaigns of the Congress. 

Atishi added, “Another senior leader, Amardeep Singh is also joining the AAP. He was the general secretary of Rajinder Nagar Ward Congress. He was also vice-chairman of Delhi Sports Cell for five years and the Block vice-president of Rajinder Nagar Ward.”

Key development before Assembly by-election

  •  Former Block president Harcharan Singh, Block vice-president Amardeep Singh, and DPCC member Samrat Singh have joined AAP
  •  Harcharan Singh had been a Congress member for past 30 years
