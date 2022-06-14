Mastering mindful interiors

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

Constant deadlines, the pressure of meeting one’s goals, and the need to be digitally connected 24x7—daily hustle can make 'staying in the present’ feel like a constant struggle. In such a world, a few moments of respite can feel like a privilege. This is where mindful living—living with awareness in the present moment—becomes important.

Mindfulness is a way of life that isn’t just about our daily habits, but also about our living spaces. Interiors, today, are governed by choices related to overall well-being and conscious living. Emphasising on the need to design our living spaces thoughtfully, Rachna Agarwal, founder and design ideator at Studio IAAD, a Gurugram-based architectural and interior design firm, says, “Spaces should be optimally designed to nourish, energise, and enrich one’s living experience. One can imbue a sense of conspicuousness by curating interiors with a soul. Blending functionality with aesthetics is key to conscious living,”

Give it a personal touch

The home is meant to be a place where one is ideally stress free. The key to a ‘happy home’ however, differs from individual to individual. There is no common guide to creating a comfortable living space. The choices vary from minimalist design to sustainable spaces, and so on. Explaining how the first step toward creating conscious living spaces is personal introspection, Meena Murthy Kakkar, Design Head at Envisage, a Gurugram-based interior and architecture firm, says, “It is extremely necessary to be aware of what you really want, define your own true self, and identify what makes you happy. Houses have morphed into places that must tick with the owner and not others. It is important that the place we live in responds to our emotional, mental, and physical health.”

Individuals can, therefore, designate spaces within their homes to help them unwind as per their interests. Greater Kailash-based interior designer Shruti Sodhi, who runs Shruti Sodhi Interior Designs, a multidisciplinary design firm, suggests one to designate a corner at their place as an ‘experience corner’. This space can be decorated with all the things you love—planters, books, photographs, mementos, instruments, etc. “One can create such corners to create a space for happiness and joy, somewhere you can spend some time at peace,” shares Sodhi.

It’s all in the hue

Colours are important tools of communication and significantly impact our psychological well-being. While some colours can instil calmness, some may cause anxiety—it is thus important to be mindful when selecting colours for one’s home. Sodhi suggests the use of colours such as orange and purples in living spaces. “Planning colour and textures is a fantastic way of having a perfect conscious living. Therapeutic and soothing colour schemes that provide a source of happiness and calmness are the ones that we should decorate our surroundings in,” she states. According to Kakkar, the use of yellow ochre can give the interiors an instant boost. Softer colours like pastels allow one to choose from more shades without overpowering the senses. She, however, suggests that one must be careful with blue since it can be a strong hue to use.

Green to the rescue

There is no negative emotion that a bunch of plants and some greenery cannot fix. Agarwal, Sodhi and Kakkar suggest one to introduce biophilic elements, both indoors and outdoors, to instil a sense of calmness. “Touches of biophilic elements bring in a sense of connection with nature, which is integral to holistic wellness. One can introduce water sounds or music, natural scents, etc.,” mentions Kakkar.

Minimalist and de-cluttered spaces also go a long way towards enforcing serenity. Affirming the principal thought behind conscious living, Kakkar concludes, “One must remember that interiors are meant to be spaces for living, not to impress.”

Creating conscious corners

A well-ventilated and naturally-lit place can do wonders for the home.

- Meena Murthy Kakkar

Multi-functional furniture pieces such as a folding dining table that doubles as a workstation can help make the most of available space.

- Rachna Agarwal

Infusing greenery with interiors can be therapeutic. Paintings that showcase natural elements also add to the space.

-Shruti Sodhi