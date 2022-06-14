Market redevelopment: Sisodia holds meeting with iconic food markets’ stakeholders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Monday held his first meeting with representatives of various iconic food markets and took suggestions for redevelopment and improvement of the city markets.

While speaking to the representatives, Sisodia said, “Redevelopment of Delhi Food Markets will not only give a boost to tourism but it will also increase employment opportunities in the city as well as increase the business of traders. Therefore, before preparing the structure of this scheme of the Delhi government, it is very important to take suggestions from all our stakeholders.”

Sisodia said that through the redevelopment of Delhi’s Food Markets, the Kejriwal government aims to build them into a brand and attract more footfall for these markets. This in turn will add to the economy of the national capital. He said that the redevelopment of the iconic food markets would not only give them a new identity but would also increase the business of the markets.

“By redeveloping these markets, Kejriwal Government wants to give a pleasant and lively experience to the people of Delhi and attract tourists. For this, it is very important for the representatives of the food market and the government to come together and work with mutual cooperation,” he added.

Sisodia shared that the government will hold more meetings with these representatives in the coming days and will work on the suggestions received from them for the redevelopment of these food markets.

Objectives of Redevelopment of Delhi’s Iconic Food Markets

To promote Delhi's food markets across the world through branding

To create safe, clean and attractive food zones

To increase business opportunities for traders

To generate employment for local people