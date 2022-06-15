AIIMS Delhi yet to appoint new director 

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Randeep Guleria’s term as the director of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) coming to an end on June 23, there is a need to fasten up the process of recruitment of the new director. Guleria’s tenure was supposed to end in March but got extended by three months.

In March, the names of three doctors for the post of AIIMS director were shortlisted by a search-cum-selection panel and got approved. They were further sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for final approval which was then forwarded to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

However, there has been no update on it so far. The names were Dr Nikhil Tandon, head of the department of endocrinology; Dr Rajesh Malhotra, chief of AIIMS Trauma Centre and the head of the department of orthopaedics; and Dr Pramod Garg, professor in the gastroenterology department.

Not only is this, Neena Khanna, the Dean (Academic) AIIMS is also set to retire on June 30, however, process for recruitment of dean’s post has also not seen much development. Usually, the new dean is selected three to four months prior to the resignation of the presiding dean.

Officials said that Guleria recommended Dr Rama Chowdhary, Department of Microbiology, name for the post even when she is not the senior most candidate. “Ideally, the names of Dr Subrato Sinha, Professor and Head of the department of the Biochemistry or Dr KK Verma, head of the Venereology department should have been sent,” the official added.

Doctors working in the institute have condemned the delay in the selection process and have said that the institute is running on an “ad hoc basis” where an acting director is taking important decisions against the rules. “Why is the acting director taking important decisions such as appointment of the faculty? The process of short listing and screening of candidates has already started without the appointment for the director being finalised. As per to rules, the outgoing director has no right to take major decisions,” said an official.