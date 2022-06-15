Delhi residents face acute water shortages, wait for months for supply 

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The residents of the national capital have been facing a lot of problems related to water supply; be it no water supply for over a week, muddy and stinking water, water tankers arriving late, or struggling to fill buckets and going home empty hand.

Instead of finding permanent solutions, the government has been putting the blame on the Haryana government for not releasing adequate water into Yamuna river. Many say that they are dependent on water tankers in peak summers instead of piped water supply.

Ritika Vinay, resident of Safdarjung Enclave said, “We are facing acute water shortage. There has been no water supply for the last two months. We have made so many complaints to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), but no action has been taken yet.”

Another resident, Pradyot Kumar Gupta flagged the issue and said, “I am a resident of DDA Pocket 3 Dwarka Sector 12. We are getting water in our society on alternate days. I have been requesting the DJB to advise the authorities concerned to look into this matter and restore the daily supply of water.”

Pankaj, a resident of Azadpur village, shared a photograph of a bucket filled with muddy water and said, “Who would want to drink such clean water? The water quality is good for your health and smells good. Earlier, the colour of the water was yellow and slowly it's getting worse.”

Residents from across the city have filed various complaints to the DJB. Another resident tweeted, “There has been no water supply for six days in Rajendra Nagar. We don’t have enough money to keep buying water bottles every day. Even after so many complaints, we have got no response from the authority.”

Another resident, Sandeep questioned the government and said, “What was the AAP government doing for the last seven years regarding Delhi’s water supply? How many rain harvesting reservoirs are there? Is there any dam on Yamuna to capture and divert rainwater to any artificial lakes? The promises of free water are only to get votes.” The Chief Executive Officer DJB Udit Prakash and the Vice-Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj did not respond.

Citizens complain to DJB but get no response

