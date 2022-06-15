STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dog squad to stem drug supply to Tihar jail 

Published: 15th June 2022 09:45 AM

Tihar Jail

Tihar Jail (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In view of the rising drug smuggling into the high-security Tihar jail in Delhi, the prison authorities plan to deploy a dog squad to curb the menace. According to a senior official, plans are afoot to raise a four-member canine squad for the Tihar jail. Subsequently, it will be expanded to Rohini and Mandoli jails.

The official said the authorities will procure puppies that will undergo training along with two handlers each at the training facilities run by the CRPF, ITBP and the BSF. Following the training, these will be deployed in a first such initiative at the Tihar jail, which have reported instances of inmates carrying drugs and tobacco inside their stomach and vomiting them out on reaching the prison. Investigations have also shown that sometimes family members of inmates smuggle the banned items into the jail, said the official.

Comments

