Money laundering case: Satyendar Jain claimed post-Covid memory loss, says ED to Delhi court

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday informed a Delhi court that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Satyendar Jain had claimed that he was suffering memory loss due to Covid-19 when he was confronted with documents to show his association with entities in connection with a money laundering case.

The probe agency was opposing the minister’s bail at Rouse Avenue Court which reserved its order and will now pronounce the same on June 18 at 12 noon. During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju argued, “While probing we came across certain similar transactions relating to Lala Sher Singh Trust where he was the President…We first asked him the names of entities, and trusts he is associated with. He didn’t disclose he was associated with Sher Singh. Today he has,” he added referring to the submission of the defence counsel.

ASG Raju argued that the Aam Aadmi Party leader had first said that he had no clue about the trust in question but later changed his version to say he had nothing to do with it. “He said he hasn’t heard of this trust. He then said no family member is involved...First, hide, then say nothing to do with this trust. He was confronted with documents to show, that what he was telling ED is false. From denial, he’s become a little better. He then says he had Covid-19 that’s why he lost his memory. When confronted with documents he comes with a defence of memory loss,” added Raju.

Appearing for Jain, Senior Advocate N Hariharan and Advocate Bhavook Chauhan, on the other hand, contended that the ED had tried to show a connection between the minister accused who had ‘Jain’ surnames. However, Satyendar Jain was stated to be not related to all Jains. “Doesn’t mean Satyendar Jain is related to all Jains in the country,” the senior lawyer said.