Minister Kailash Gahlot makes surprise visit to WCD office, looks into delay in pension disbursement

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of the New Delhi District Office situated in Shankar Market, Connaught Place.

The inspection was conducted due to various complaints received about the delay in disbursement of pension. The WCD Director and District Officer also directed officials to address issues related to both functioning of the office and the schemes covered.

Gahlot interacted with the staff to understand the administrative grievances faced such as issues with internet connectivity of data management. He also looked at the various reports, and pension tracking mechanisms to know the reason behind pendency.

He also issued directions to enable the digitisation of documents at the earliest so that proper records of all past and existing beneficiaries are available. He also urged for a proper data management system and to make provisions for multiple lease lines to ensure backup internet connections.

He also directed the senior officials to ensure that proper waiting spaces and signages be deployed at all WCD offices so that the public will not find it difficult to address issues.