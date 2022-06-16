STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

2021 DU pass-outs will get printed degrees in convocation

The university held its 98th convocation in February this year. " We have 85,000 degrees with us,” D S Rawat, Dean of Examination, DU, said.

Published: 16th June 2022 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi university campus (File Photo)

Delhi university campus (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University has announced that students who completed their degrees in 2021 will be getting their printed certificates this year, unlike earlier when it used to take several years them to obtain such degrees. “This year students will be getting printed degrees in the year of convocation. We have 85,000 degrees with us,” D S Rawat, Dean of Examination, DU, said.

The university held its 98th convocation in February this year. The colleges have been directed to depute officials for the collection of degrees. The heads/principals/directors of the department/college/institute are requested to depute officials/ staff from their departments to collect the degrees of the students of your department/ college who have completed their course in 2021 from room number 207, examination branch- IV University of Delhi as per the schedule mentioned on the website. The officials/ staff of individual colleges will have to check/ verify the degrees.

The DU has also sought details from the colleges of the deputed officials appointed for this work with their identity proofs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University convocation students
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp