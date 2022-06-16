2021 DU pass-outs will get printed degrees in convocation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University has announced that students who completed their degrees in 2021 will be getting their printed certificates this year, unlike earlier when it used to take several years them to obtain such degrees. “This year students will be getting printed degrees in the year of convocation. We have 85,000 degrees with us,” D S Rawat, Dean of Examination, DU, said.

The university held its 98th convocation in February this year. The colleges have been directed to depute officials for the collection of degrees. The heads/principals/directors of the department/college/institute are requested to depute officials/ staff from their departments to collect the degrees of the students of your department/ college who have completed their course in 2021 from room number 207, examination branch- IV University of Delhi as per the schedule mentioned on the website. The officials/ staff of individual colleges will have to check/ verify the degrees.

The DU has also sought details from the colleges of the deputed officials appointed for this work with their identity proofs.