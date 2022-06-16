All service pendency to be over by July 31: Government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has directed all its departmental heads to dispose of cases of service matters, including pension, by July 31, officials said on Wednesday. A special drive will be held from June 15 to July 15 to address grievances of the former Delhi government employees concerning their pending pension matters, they said.

Delhi’s chief secretary had last week reviewed the status of court cases relating to service matters,

including pension cases, pending in various departments. As per related official documents, there were 2,130 such pending court cases and the departments with the highest numbers of such cases were Delhi

Transport Corporation, 1170, Education, 557, Health and Family Welfare, 175 and Services 73.

The delay in disposal of pension cases causes not only mental harassment and agony to retired government servants but compels them to face financial hardship even after having rendered a long service to the Delhi government, officials said citing the documents.

“The Chief Secretary has desired that all the pending pension cases shall be decided by the concerned administrative departments in time bound manner by 31 July 2022 positively,” a document said.