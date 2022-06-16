STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All service pendency to be over by July 31: Government

Delhi’s chief secretary had last week reviewed the status of court cases relating to service matters, 
including pension cases, pending in various departments.

Published: 16th June 2022 08:48 AM

Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has directed all its departmental heads to dispose of cases of service matters, including pension, by July 31, officials said on Wednesday. A special drive will be held from June 15 to July 15 to address grievances of the former Delhi government employees concerning their pending pension matters, they said.

The delay in disposal of pension cases causes not only mental harassment and agony to retired government servants but compels them to face financial hardship even after having rendered a long service to the Delhi government, officials said citing the documents.

“The Chief Secretary has desired that all the pending pension cases shall be decided by the concerned administrative departments in time bound manner by 31 July 2022 positively,” a document said.

TAGS
Delhi government Cases Pending Pension Employees Education Transport Corporation Health and Family Welfare
