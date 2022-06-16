STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi logs 1,375 Covid cases, no death

Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the government has not implemented a graded response action plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, as the hospitalisation rate is low.

Published: 16th June 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Covid, Coronavirus, Covid vaccine, Monoclonal antibody therapy

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As the Covid-19 cases rise in the city, the Northwest and East districts have shown the highest positivity rate followed by Southeast district in the last one week, said a data shared by the state health department. 

According to the data, the positivity rate in Northwest Delhi was more than 12 per cent and around 9 per cent in the East district and 8 per cent in the Southeast district.  The South district conducted the highest number of tests with 22,000, followed by Southwest and Central Delhi with around 18,000 tests conducted. 

Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the government has not implemented a graded response action plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, as the hospitalisation rate is low. 
On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 1,375 new Covid cases, the highest since May 8, while the positivity rate rose to 7.01 per cent, according to the health bulletin. No fatalities were reported. There was a 22.98 per cent increase in cases as compared to the previous day. 

This is the second consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 1,100 cases in a day. Delhi’s tally of cases has increased to 19,15,905 and the death toll stands at 26,223, the bulletin read. Out of 9,582 hospital beds, 169 are occupied, up from 149 the previous day, while none of the 954 beds at Covid Care Centres and Covid Health Centres are occupied.

As many as 2,108 patients are under home isolation, up from 1,910 the previous day, it said, adding that there are 199 containment zones in the city, down from 190 on Tuesday. Experts said that people are travelling and lowering their guard which is the major reason for an uptick in Covid cases in the city. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Northwest Highest Positivity Rate GRAP Central Delhi Pandemic Testing Covid Care Centres Covid Health Centres
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp