Delhi logs 1,375 Covid cases, no death

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the Covid-19 cases rise in the city, the Northwest and East districts have shown the highest positivity rate followed by Southeast district in the last one week, said a data shared by the state health department.

According to the data, the positivity rate in Northwest Delhi was more than 12 per cent and around 9 per cent in the East district and 8 per cent in the Southeast district. The South district conducted the highest number of tests with 22,000, followed by Southwest and Central Delhi with around 18,000 tests conducted.

Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the government has not implemented a graded response action plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, as the hospitalisation rate is low.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 1,375 new Covid cases, the highest since May 8, while the positivity rate rose to 7.01 per cent, according to the health bulletin. No fatalities were reported. There was a 22.98 per cent increase in cases as compared to the previous day.

This is the second consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 1,100 cases in a day. Delhi’s tally of cases has increased to 19,15,905 and the death toll stands at 26,223, the bulletin read. Out of 9,582 hospital beds, 169 are occupied, up from 149 the previous day, while none of the 954 beds at Covid Care Centres and Covid Health Centres are occupied.

As many as 2,108 patients are under home isolation, up from 1,910 the previous day, it said, adding that there are 199 containment zones in the city, down from 190 on Tuesday. Experts said that people are travelling and lowering their guard which is the major reason for an uptick in Covid cases in the city.