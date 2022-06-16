STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Do away with archaic language in papers: L-G VK Saxena

At a recent meeting with officials on “ease of doing business”, Saxena instructed the officials for making the public interface with the government easily understandable to the citizens, they added.

Published: 16th June 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move that will make legal documents such as FIRs and property registration papers easily comprehensible to people, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has instructed police, land and revenue officials to do away with their archaic language, official sources said on Wednesday.

At a recent meeting with officials on “ease of doing business”, Saxena instructed the officials for making the public interface with the government easily understandable to the citizens, they added. “He said the archaic language being used in the documents of various departments, particularly the police, land and revenue departments, the sub-registrar’s office, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the lower judiciary, needs to be changed and updated according to the contemporary linguistic needs of people,” one of the sources said.

In many departments, including police, land and revenue, an old language format with a predominance of Persian and Urdu words, in accordance with British-era laws, is used for official purposes that is difficult to understand for many people, the sources said.

The LG has asked the home and revenue department officials of the Delhi government to simplify the language used in police summonses, FIRs, land records, mutation and registry documents and several other legal documents in a “time-bound” manner, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIRs Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena Property Registration Papers Delhi Development Authority
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp