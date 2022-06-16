‘Ensure no organic waste reaches landfill sites’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to prevent fires at dumpsites and the subsequent deterioration of air quality in the city, Delhi’s pollution control body has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to ensure that organic waste from slaughterhouses and fish markets does not end up in the landfill sites.

It has also asked the MCD to ensure that industry as well as electronic waste, including lithium batteries, is not dumped at the landfill sites. The organic waste dumped in a landfill produces methane when it rots. In hot weather conditions, methane catches fire spontaneously and the blaze spreads as it feeds on combustible materials like textiles and plastics.

In an order issued on June 10, the pollution control body asked the MCD to install methane gas detectors at the dumpsites so that areas with high methane concentration can be identified and preventive action be undertaken.

“Further temperature at windrows to be monitored with a non-contact infrared thermometer (as used for monitoring human body temperature) and records be maintained for any major deviations. The temperature is to be in the range of 35 degrees Celsius to 59 degrees Celsius. Treated leachate/water to be sprayed on the waste when the rise in temperature is observed,” the order read.

As part of the plan, the MCD has been directed to involve an agency in the segregation of waste being dumped at the landfill sites to prevent unauthorised entry of ragpickers.