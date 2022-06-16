STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Ensure no organic waste reaches landfill sites’

Delhi’s pollution control body has also asked the MCD to ensure that industry as well as electronic waste, including lithium batteries, is not dumped at the landfill sites.

Published: 16th June 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

People try to douse the fire which broke out at Bhalswa landfill on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

People try to douse the fire which broke out at Bhalswa landfill on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to prevent fires at dumpsites and the subsequent deterioration of air quality in the city, Delhi’s pollution control body has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to ensure that organic waste from slaughterhouses and fish markets does not end up in the landfill sites.

It has also asked the MCD to ensure that industry as well as electronic waste, including lithium batteries, is not dumped at the landfill sites. The organic waste dumped in a landfill produces methane when it rots. In hot weather conditions, methane catches fire spontaneously and the blaze spreads as it feeds on combustible materials like textiles and plastics.

In an order issued on June 10, the pollution control body asked the MCD to install methane gas detectors at the dumpsites so that areas with high methane concentration can be identified and preventive action be undertaken.

“Further temperature at windrows to be monitored with a non-contact infrared thermometer (as used for monitoring human body temperature) and records be maintained for any major deviations. The temperature is to be in the range of 35 degrees Celsius to 59 degrees Celsius. Treated leachate/water to be sprayed on the waste when the rise in temperature is observed,” the order read.

As part of the plan, the MCD has been directed to involve an agency in the segregation of waste being dumped at the landfill sites to prevent unauthorised entry of ragpickers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dumpsites MCD Delhi Pollution Control Body methane Gas Detectors Infrared Thermometer waste segregation
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp