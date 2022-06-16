Heatwave returns as rain plays hookey  in Delhi contrary to weather predictions 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a day’s gap, a heatwave returned to parts of the city on Wednesday for the eleventh day in June, as rain gave it a miss, contrary to the prediction made by the weather department. The department has forecast ‘light to moderate rain’ or thundershowers for Thursday evening, accompanied by gusty winds of up to 30-40kmph. Also, light rain and gusty winds are likely to stay till June 18, as per the weekly forecast.

On Wednesday, Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees C, three notches above normal for this time of the year. This is a significant spike from 39.6 degrees C recorded at the station on Tuesday. Also, owing to a feeble Western Disturbance (WD), which induces moisture, the city saw high humidity levels.

Najafgarh weather station in northwest Delhi was the hottest spot recording a maximum of 45.3 degrees C followed by Mungeshpur (45.1 degrees C), Sports Complex (44.9 degrees C), Pitampura (44.8 degrees C) and Ridge (44.1 degrees C).

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, the soaring mercury and high humidity added to the discomfort. “The WD approaching the northern plains was weak and could not induce any weather activity. But, a strong WD is expected on June 16, which may bring widespread rainfall across Delhi. This may help cool down the NCR, which has been seeing heat wave days,” said an IMD official.