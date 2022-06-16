STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kejriwal , Mann kick off luxury volvo bus service to IGI Airport

On the occasion, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal vowed to make Punjab a gangster-free land. He said that gangster culture was nurtured by the Akalis and Congress who openly patronised criminals.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday jointly flagged off the luxury volvo bus service to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, New Delhi from Jalandhar. Kejriwal vowed to make Punjab a gangster free land. He said that gangster culture was nurtured by the Akalis and Congress who openly patronised these criminals.

On the occasion, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal vowed to make Punjab a gangster-free land. He said that gangster culture was nurtured by the Akalis and Congress who openly patronised these criminals. Kejriwal said that the age patronisation is now over and they will soon be behind the bars.

He said that it was a significant day for Punjab as the Volvo buses started departing to IGI Airport. He said that this facility would be smoother and more beneficial, especially for the Punjabi Diaspora. He said that the AAP’s Government is an honest one, which has been working in a transparent manner, thus paving way for the implementation of pro-people initiatives.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “This is a historic occasion when the Punjab government has fulfilled its promise with the people by ending the monopoly of the private transporters and introducing cheap and luxury travel to IGI airport in merely `1,170 thereby stopping loot of people.” He said that daily seven Volvo buses will ply from Jalandhar bus stand to Delhi airport.

