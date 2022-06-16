Kejriwal , Mann kick off luxury volvo bus service to IGI Airport

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday jointly flagged off the luxury volvo bus service to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, New Delhi from Jalandhar. Kejriwal vowed to make Punjab a gangster free land. He said that gangster culture was nurtured by the Akalis and Congress who openly patronised these criminals.

He said that it was a significant day for Punjab as the Volvo buses started departing to IGI Airport. He said that this facility would be smoother and more beneficial, especially for the Punjabi Diaspora. He said that the AAP’s Government is an honest one, which has been working in a transparent manner, thus paving way for the implementation of pro-people initiatives.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “This is a historic occasion when the Punjab government has fulfilled its promise with the people by ending the monopoly of the private transporters and introducing cheap and luxury travel to IGI airport in merely `1,170 thereby stopping loot of people.” He said that daily seven Volvo buses will ply from Jalandhar bus stand to Delhi airport.