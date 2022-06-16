STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New recruits to help monument restoration around national capital

The archaeology department of the Delhi govt to fill posts lying vacant for years to have full employee strength.

Published: 16th June 2022

Gol Gumbad and Qudia Bagh are among monuments where cultural activities are slated to be organised in coming months as part of restoration of heritage sites. (Photo | EPS)

By Ifrah Mufti
NEW DELHI:  With the revival of several posts lying vacant for a long time, the state archaeology department under the Delhi government is all set to work on the comprehensive restoration and conservation of monuments in the national capital.

The department is on its way to regain the full strength of the employees of archaeologists and conservationists after a long gap of over 10 years. Besides, many cultural activities are being planned at these heritage sites in the days to come.

So far as many as 27 posts were lying vacant for more than a decade while no advertisement was issued and no required approval was taken to fill up the posts. However, some posts had lapsed owing to this collective administrative failure. However, the department now has managed to rope in over 12 archaeologists and conservationists on a contractual basis with an aim to strengthen the team and begin with the restoration projects lying pending for many years. Of these, six each will be for conservation and archaeology. 

Also, recently eight posts were sanctioned by the LG, which are mainly group ‘B’ and ‘C’ category posts.  
A senior Delhi government official said, “We have managed to recruit 12 research fellows so far. Within 30-45 days, the department will get another 20-25 regular staff.  The officials initially were found complaining that due to a shortage of experts in the department, they were not able to organise any cultural activities in the city proposed at these heritage sites but with the revival of several posts now, a team has been dedicated which will be responsible to organise activities,” said a senior official. 

Before hiring the 12 research fellows, the strength of the department was 24 out of which 50 per cent of them are Class IV employees (including security guards). On June 21, the department has planned to celebrate Yoga Day at the Mutiny Memorial, now known as Ajitgarh. It is a memorial situated on the Ridge, New Delhi. Other activities are planned at Qudsia Bagh, an 18th-century garden complex and palace at Kashmere Gate, and later at Bawana Zail.

Contractual hiring
The department now has managed to rope in over 12 archaeologists and conservationists on a contractual basis with an aim to strengthen the team and begin with the restoration projects lying pending for many years. Of these, six each will be for conservation and archaeology

