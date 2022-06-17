STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Kejriwal to start roadshows from June 17 to woo voters

With only week left for the bypoll election to be held, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that he would start canvassing for Aam Aadmi Party candidate Durgesh Pathak. 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(Photo | PTI)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With only week left for the bypoll election to be held, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that he would start canvassing for Aam Aadmi Party candidate Durgesh Pathak. Kejriwal will take part in roadshows on June 17, 18 and 19 in different parts of the Rajinder Nagar constituency.

Several senior AAP leaders will be present in these road shows. Notably, Rajinder Nagar goes into polls on June 23 wherein the Aam Aadmi Party has chosen its trusted soldier and senior leader Dugresh Pathak as its candidate.

During the last Delhi Assembly elections, AAP senior leader and present Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha was elected MLA from the Rajinder Nagar assembly seat.  Chadha had won the people’s mandate by a landslide margin. The Aam Aadmi Party has now elevated Raghav Chadha to the Rajya Sabha, after which the Rajinder Nagar constituency fell vacant due to which a by-election is now being held on this seat.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi State Convener and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and several senior leaders have been continuously appealing to the people of the area to make AAP’s candidate Durgesh Pathak win with record votes, so that the developmental work of the area is not disrupted.

Sisodia had on Tuesday interacted with the residents of Rajinder Nagar and appealed to them to vote for the development work carried out by the AAP Government in Delhi In a series of roadshows in different areas of Rajinder Nagar Assembly for the next three days and appeal to the people to vote in support of AAP Candidate Durgesh Pathak.

He will be going among the people of the area during the roadshow and will appeal to them to send their candidate Durgesh Pathak with their blessings. AAP’s pitch to the voters this by-election is to elect AAP’s so that the progress of their work gets accelerated.

BJP fields 13 leaders to boost campaign
New Delhi: The BJP will intensify its campaign for the Rajinder Nagar bypolls with 13 party leaders scheduled to hold public gatherings at nine different places in a span of two hours on Thursday. Rajya Sabha MP Dushyant Gautam, BJP state president Adesh Gupta, Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi, BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MLA Vijender Gupta and state general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal will be among campaigners.

