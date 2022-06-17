Daily tally, home isolation cases double in one week in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Number of daily cases has more than doubled over a span of one week in the national capital. Moreover, number of patients in home isolation has also more than doubled in the same period.

As per the health bulletin issued by Delhi government, as many as 622 new Covid cases were reported on June 9. Seven days fast forward, the figure has more than doubled to 1,323 on Thursday (June 16).

Similarly, the city had 1,072 Covid patients in home isolation on June 9 and this figure reached 2,460 on June 16. This is the second consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 1,300 cases in a day. And, it logged more than 1,000 daily cases for the third day on the trot.

With the fresh cases, the city’s tally of Covid-19 cases increased to 19,17,228 while the death toll rose to 26,225. Doctors, however, said there was no reason to worry as the hospitalisation rate has been low compared to the number of beds occupied. They also cited low fatality rate. The pandemic claimed two lives on Thursday while the positivity rate touched 6.69 per cent.

The city has reported more than 7,100 coronavirus infections in the last 10 days even as doctors and experts have cautioned people against lowering the guard. Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the Delhi government is not implementing graded response action plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority since the hospital admissions are low.

Last week, experts had said that people lowering their guard and travelling during the vacation were the main factors behind the increase in coronavirus cases.

BL Sherwal, medical superintendent of RML Hospital, said there is a need to keep vigil but one should not panic. “Everybody has lowered the guard so such spikes (of cases) will happen. Patients are recovering in three to four days, and are having fever, body ache or loose motions. The good thing is that there is no lung involvement and requirement of oxygen,” he said.