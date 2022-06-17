STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DDA razes 50 houses near Qutub, residents say demolition illegal

No notice was served, no time was given to take out belongings, complain residents

Published: 17th June 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

DDA workers demolish an ‘illegal’ house in ward number 1 near Qutub Minar area on Wednesday | Express

By Zaid Nayeemi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A demolition drive was carried out by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday at ward number one of Qutub Minar area in Mehrauli in which nearly 50 houses were demolished. DDA officials stated that the houses were built on government land and thus were illegal. However, the residents have a different version. The residents alleged that they had been living over that land for decades and no official notice was served to them before the demolition started. The residents also said that they were not even given time to take out their belongings.

Pravin Kumar, an affected resident, said, “We have been asking for official demolition order and notice from the officials, but no one showed us any documents and instead pushed us out.” He added that he had been living in that land for 50-60 years and now his family have nowhere to go.

Poonam Devi, a resident, said that she has become homeless and she does not know where she will go with her children. She added that neither the government nor DDA officials have provided them any rehabilitation. She has also alleged that 4-5 members of her family were illegally detained by police on the pretext of obstructing government officials for carrying out their duty.

One of the residents also alleged that they were intimidated by officials not to say anything, else she will be put behind the bars. Nirmal Gorana, convener of Mazdoor Awas Sangharsh Samiti, said, “We approached district court but they refused to give any relief. So, we have decided to go the High Court for shelter and rehabilitation of the victims.” He added that his team will also file criminal case against the DDA officials. DDA officials were not reachable for their comments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DDA Demolition drive Delhi High Court
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp