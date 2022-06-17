DDA razes 50 houses near Qutub, residents say demolition illegal

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A demolition drive was carried out by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday at ward number one of Qutub Minar area in Mehrauli in which nearly 50 houses were demolished. DDA officials stated that the houses were built on government land and thus were illegal. However, the residents have a different version. The residents alleged that they had been living over that land for decades and no official notice was served to them before the demolition started. The residents also said that they were not even given time to take out their belongings.

Pravin Kumar, an affected resident, said, “We have been asking for official demolition order and notice from the officials, but no one showed us any documents and instead pushed us out.” He added that he had been living in that land for 50-60 years and now his family have nowhere to go.

Poonam Devi, a resident, said that she has become homeless and she does not know where she will go with her children. She added that neither the government nor DDA officials have provided them any rehabilitation. She has also alleged that 4-5 members of her family were illegally detained by police on the pretext of obstructing government officials for carrying out their duty.

One of the residents also alleged that they were intimidated by officials not to say anything, else she will be put behind the bars. Nirmal Gorana, convener of Mazdoor Awas Sangharsh Samiti, said, “We approached district court but they refused to give any relief. So, we have decided to go the High Court for shelter and rehabilitation of the victims.” He added that his team will also file criminal case against the DDA officials. DDA officials were not reachable for their comments.