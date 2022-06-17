STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government school heads told to set quality benchmark for new academic session

Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, instructed the principals to set minimum benchmarks in their school regarding the infrastructure, cleanliness and environment.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia interacts with schoolchildren on Tuesday (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday held an interaction with more than 800 principals of Delhi government schools to set the targets and strategy for the new academic session (2022-23) starting from July. 

Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, instructed the principals to set minimum benchmarks in their school regarding the infrastructure, cleanliness and environment. In the last seven years, the minister said, the government has done “a lot of works on schools and has given a great model of education”. Sisodia said it is the responsibility of school heads to set their own accountability for their school and ensure that nothing in the school falls below the minimum benchmark set by them. 

For this, the government will provide all the necessary facilities and funds to the schools, the deputy CM told the principals. “We need to start from the point where we left two years ago and strategise accordingly. There is no rush to complete the syllabus. Focus of schools should be on building conceptual understanding,” he said.

Sisodia added that it’s the responsibility of principals to ensure that no student is left behind. 

