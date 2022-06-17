Jill of all trades

Raima Ganguly By

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya is young, peppy, and a powerhouse of talent with interests in music and acting. She not only pours her heart out through words in her songs but also dons the actor’s hat with equal élan. The 25-year-old calls herself an artiste who wants to explore life—and its meaning—in every way possible and refuses to box herself up as an actor or a singer. In The Broken News, Sanjeeta will be seen sharing the screen space with none other than Sonali Bendre and in her next, Adbhut, she will be seen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. We caught up with Sanjeeta to know more.

Tell us about your role in The Broken News?

I play Juhi Shergill, junior reporter at a news channel called Awaaz Bharati, who works under the tutelage of Sonali Bendre. Juhi is young and a brat but passionate about her profession, which she is yet to discover towards the beginning of the series. She is young, even when compared to Shriya Pilagonkar’s character Radha. Juhi’s character matures through each episode.

What makes Juhi different from others?

I believe in the power of an individual. I am Sanjeeta with layers of other identities apart from my professional ones. For Juhi as well, I didn’t think of her as just a journalist but tried to focus on the layers of her as an individual.

Whose shoes are you stepping into for Adbhut?

First, the film is as unique as its name sounds. It touches base with the horror-thriller genre. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Diana Penty and will see me stepping into the shoes of Rimal, a close ally of Diana’s character who ends up being a part of an event that changes their lives forever.

What’s next?

I am currently on an eight-city tour to promote Udd Chalein and I want to explore more genres through my music in the near future. Adbhut is next on the release list.