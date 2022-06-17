Rainfall over next five days to quell heat wave in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhiites got some respite from sweltering weather after 12 days, as no heat wave was recorded in any part of the city on Thursday. The state weather department has issued an Orange alert for Friday, when Delhi is likely to get moderate rainfall or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds. The relief is likely to stay from June 17 to June 21, weather officials said.

On Wednesday night, parts of Delhi saw light showers, which brought down the mercury slightly, but the high percentage of humidity kept people in discomfort on Thursday. The showers brought down the minimum temperature, which until June 15, was hovering at above normal levels. The minimum temperature dropped to 23.8 degrees C. The maximum temperature settled at 40.2 degrees C, one degree above normal.

“On June 16, no heat wave was observed in any part of Delhi as well as across the country. This heat wave spell that developed and persisted over parts of northwest India, including Delhi, from June 3 has abated on June 15. Heat wave conditions are not likely over the next five days in the city,” IMD scientist RK Jenamani said.

A strong western disturbance is approaching the northern plains around June 16-17, which may bring widespread rainfall across Delhi and adjoining areas. “This may help cool down the northwest region, parts of which have been seeing heat wave. The weather activity is likely to stay till June 21,” the IMD stated. The rain is likely to bring down the maximum temperature to around 36 degrees C, and the minimum to 25-26 degrees C, by June 19.

Orange alert for today

The IMD has issued an orange alert, warning of moderate rainfall, thundershowers and strong winds on Friday. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degree C.