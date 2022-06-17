STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Was testing speed’: 27-year-old BMW owner in Delhi held for killing two

The police arrested a BMW car driver identified as 27-year-old Sahil Narang, a resident of Nirman Vihar, Delhi for killing. 

Published: 17th June 2022 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi police on Thursday claimed to have solved a blind case of road accident in which a speeding car killed two children sleeping at sidewalk and injured eight people a week ago in South east Delhi’s under Lodhi road flyover. The police arrested a BMW car driver identified as 27-year-old Sahil Narang, a resident of Nirman Vihar, Delhi for killing. 

During interrogation, Sahil revealed that he along with his uncle was coming from Airport. The offending vehicle was newly purchased, so he was testing the speed and control of the car.  In the wee hours of June, 10 at around 4:30 am, a very dangerous road accident had taken place under Lodhi road flyover.

A Wagon R car was allegedly hit by an unidentified black color luxury car. The impact of the collision was so high as the Wagon R car flipped over the persons sleeping on the footpath under Lodhi road flyover. “The investigation of the case very challenging as the incident took place in dark hours and there was no one to witness the incident except the injured persons,” said Esha Pandey, DCP, South East.

“The team then analyzed more than 50-60CCTV cameras installed in Nizamuddin East, Nizamuddin West and Jangpura B. Ultimately, the car was identified as BMW car after analyzing footages of the cameras installed on the road in Maharani Bagh, New Friends Colony, CSIR building and on ring road,” the DCP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMW Road accident Speed Lodhi road flyover
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp