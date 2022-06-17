‘Was testing speed’: 27-year-old BMW owner in Delhi held for killing two

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi police on Thursday claimed to have solved a blind case of road accident in which a speeding car killed two children sleeping at sidewalk and injured eight people a week ago in South east Delhi’s under Lodhi road flyover. The police arrested a BMW car driver identified as 27-year-old Sahil Narang, a resident of Nirman Vihar, Delhi for killing.

During interrogation, Sahil revealed that he along with his uncle was coming from Airport. The offending vehicle was newly purchased, so he was testing the speed and control of the car. In the wee hours of June, 10 at around 4:30 am, a very dangerous road accident had taken place under Lodhi road flyover.

A Wagon R car was allegedly hit by an unidentified black color luxury car. The impact of the collision was so high as the Wagon R car flipped over the persons sleeping on the footpath under Lodhi road flyover. “The investigation of the case very challenging as the incident took place in dark hours and there was no one to witness the incident except the injured persons,” said Esha Pandey, DCP, South East.

“The team then analyzed more than 50-60CCTV cameras installed in Nizamuddin East, Nizamuddin West and Jangpura B. Ultimately, the car was identified as BMW car after analyzing footages of the cameras installed on the road in Maharani Bagh, New Friends Colony, CSIR building and on ring road,” the DCP said.