Delhi court dismisses Delhi minister Satyendra Jain's bail plea in money laundering case

Published: 18th June 2022 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A court here Saturday dismissed the bail plea of Delhi minister Satyendra Jain, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel denied the relief to Jain, saying the stage was not fit for grant of bail to him.

"The Bail application is dismissed," the judge said. The court had reserved order after hearing arguments from Jain as well the ED. The ED had arrested Jain in a money laundering case.

He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Jain is currently in judicial custody.

After Jain was taken into custody, all the portfolios held by him were allocated to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

