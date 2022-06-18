Only 18 per cent in 18-59 years age group receive 3rd vaccine dose

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite the surge in Covid-19 cases sparking some concern, Delhi residents have not shown much enthusiasm to get the booster shot. As of June 14, only 29 per cent of the eligible population in the city had received the third dose, also known as the precaution dose.

According to official figures, the vaccination drive for the booster dose began for the 18-59 age group in April but is progressing slowly and only 18% of people in this age bracket have got the vaccine so far. Officials said 30,03,639 beneficiaries are due for the precaution dose while only 5,40,943 have received the jab in this group (till June 14). The vaccination in April started initially in private hospitals and was later extended to government facilities for free.

Senior citizens have been more proactive in getting themselves vaccinated with the booster dose and 50 per cent of the 60-plus population has jabbed. A total of 9,25,633 are enlisted to receive the dose of which 4,61,665 have been administered the shot.

Even among the frontline workers, the target is only half achieved, with 3,02,857 people out of 5,80,239 beneficiaries getting jabbed. The numbers are low despite the Centre’s Har Ghar Dastak campaign launched to reach out to 100 per cent of the eligible population. The campaign was to focus on old-age homes, schools and colleges and prisons to reach the out-of-school children. States were asked to review the administration of precaution doses to those in the 18-59 age group at private centres.

According to experts, vaccine hesitancy and a casual approach are responsible for the situation. “People are not wearing masks and not getting the jabs due to which the number of cases is rising,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, director, Lok Nayak Hospital.

