Showers bring relief from heat wave for Delhiites

Delhiites finally got the much-awaited relief from searing heat as pre-monsoon showers across the National Capital Region brought the mercury down by 3-4 notches.

Published: 18th June 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Delhiites finally got the much-awaited relief from searing heat as pre-monsoon showers across the National Capital Region brought the mercury down by 3-4 notches. The showers, in fact, cooled down a large part of northwest India which has been experiencing punishing heatwave episodes since April.

More showers are in store for Delhi-NCR at least till June 21, said officials of the state weather department. While light showers are likely on Saturday, an Orange alert has been issued for June 19 (Sunday) by the weather office.

The pre-monsoon activity is likely to keep the mercury down over the next five days. According to India Meteorological Department, Delhi’s base weather station at Safdarjung received a cumulative rainfall of 19.1 mm between Thursday night and Friday. Other weather stations in Delhi recieved --- Palam (5.2 mm), Lodhi Road (5.6mm), Ayanagar (5.2 mm), Ridge (3mm).

The showers brought the mercury down three notches below normal for this time of the year. This was a sharp drop from Thursday when the maximum temperature was 40.1 degree C. IMD officials said a western disturbance affecting the Western Himalayan Region has induced rain and thunder in northern plains, including Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and parts of Rajasthan.

“The rainfall across the northwest region has brought down both maximum and minimum temperatures. The impact is likely to stay till June 21,” said an official.

