STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Section 144 imposed, don't violate law: Noida Police warn ahead of Monday's Bharat Bandh

An official urged citizens to help police identify the anti-social elements engaged in the protests and also appealed to them to caution youngsters against demonstrations.

Published: 19th June 2022 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel stand guard at a demonstration against the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme for the Armed Forces, at the Agra-Delhi national highway, in Mathura

Police personnel stand guard at a demonstration against the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme for the Armed Forces, at the Agra-Delhi national highway, in Mathura. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NOIDA: Amid a call for 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday over the Agnipath scheme, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Sunday reiterated that CrPC section 144 is imposed in the district and asked people to not engage in any activity which disrupts law and order.

The police's appeal came even as a group of ex-servicemen submitted a memorandum with authorities demanding strict against 'anti-social' elements involved in the violence during protests against Centre's new scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy and Air Force.

So far, 225 people have been booked and 15 arrested in connection with the violent protest at the Jewar toll plaza on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Friday. Eight police personnel and a bus driver were injured in the violence, according to officials. CrPC Section 144 prohibits assembly of four or more people

Addl DCP (Law and Order) Ashutosh Dwivedi on Sunday said that several anti-social elements have mixed with aspirants of armed forces during the protests against the Agnipath scheme to disrupt law and order and vitiate atmosphere across Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ| 35 WhatsApp groups banned  for 'spreading fake news' about Agnipath scheme

"It has been learnt through social media that a call for 'Bharat Bandh' has been made by a section of people for June 20 in view of the Agnipath scheme and some anti-social elements in groups may to disrupt peace and even try marching towards Delhi," Dwivedi said.

"It is to remind everyone that CrPC section 144 is already imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate. FIR would be registered against any person found engaged in activities in violation of law and strict action would be taken against them," he said.

The additional DCP urged citizens to help police identify the anti-social elements engaged in the protests and also appealed to them to caution youngsters against demonstrations. Meanwhile, members of the ex-servicemen welfare committee, Jewar on Sunday met police officials and submitted a memorandum, demanding action against protesters of the Agnipath scheme.

The ex-servicemen said they have held multiple meetings across the district to spread information about the new military recruitment scheme. Protests erupted in several states since Wednesday against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment of soldiers between 17.5 and 21 years age across the three services for a four-year period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Bandh Noida Police Section 144 Noida protests Agnipath Agnipath protests Agnipath scheme
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp