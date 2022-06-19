STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six high courts including Delhi, Telangana get new chief justices

While five HC judges were elevated as chief justices, the chief justice of the Telangana High Court, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, was transferred to the Delhi High Court in the same capacity.

Published: 19th June 2022 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: New chief justices were appointed to six high courts on Sunday including to the Delhi HC. The Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry tweeted about these appointments. While five HC judges were elevated as chief justices, the chief justice of the Telangana High Court, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, was transferred to the Delhi High Court in the same capacity.

Justice Vipin Sanghi from the Delhi High Court was appointed as the chief justice of the Uttarakhand High Court. Similarly, Justice Amjad A Sayed of the Bombay High Court was made chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Justice SS Shinde of the Bombay High Court was appointed as the chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court. Justice Rashmin M Chhaya from the Gujarat High Court was elevated as the chief justice of the Gauhati High Court.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, who is currently a judge in Telangana High Court, was elevated as chief justice there. His parent high court is Gauhati. The Delhi High Court had been without a regular chief justice after Justice D N Patel retired and Justice Sanghi had been the acting CJ since March 13.

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court collegium last month. They are likely to assume their new charge in the coming days.

