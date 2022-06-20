25 MCD schools to be upgraded as pilot project: Lt Governor V K Saxena

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to upgrade teaching, technological and physical infrastructure in MCD schools, 25 schools have been identified as pilot project, officials said.

Lt Governor V K Saxena on Saturday visited Nagar Nigam Partibha Vidyalaya in H-Block, Ashok Vihar, along with top officials of the MCD, officials said.

Addressing the teachers and staff present on the occasion, the L-G promised to take schools run by the MCD to the “highest standards by providing the best teaching, technological and physical infrastructure to them”.

He assured teachers that he will make efforts to provide them with an enabling work atmosphere and told them to remain consistently updated and proactive.