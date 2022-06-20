STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC restrains rogue websites from using Amazon trademark and logo

The high court said that it was of the view that the plaintiffs, Amazon Seller Services Private Limited and its other companies have made out a prima facie case for grant of ex parte ad-interim injunc

Published: 20th June 2022 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of an Amazon package ( File Photo)

Representational image of an Amazon package ( File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has restrained several rogue websites from using the trademark of the online marketplace Amazon and its logos or any deceptive variant which is identical to the original mark, noting that the activities of these sites are leading to financial loss to the innocent public.

The high court said that it was of the view that the plaintiffs, Amazon Seller Services Private Limited and its other companies have made out a prima facie case for grant of ex parte ad-interim injunction.

"Balance of convenience lies in favour of the plaintiffs and they are likely to suffer irreparable harm in case the injunction, as prayed for, is not granted. Additionally, the activities of the rogue defendants are leading to a financial loss to the innocent and unsuspecting members of the public," Justice Jyoti Singh said.

The high court restrained rogue websites -- 'https://amazonbuys.com', its Facebook page by the name of 'Amazon Franchise' (viz.https://www.facebook.com/Amazon-franchise-102180815731934/about) and https://estoreamazon.in -- their owners and all others acting on their behalf or anyone from using the mark 'Amazon', 'Amazon.in' or any deceptive variants which is similar to the plaintiffs' Amazon marks, in any manner, amounting to infringement of its trademarks, till the next date of hearing.

It also directed the Department of Telecommunication and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to issue notifications calling upon the various internet and telecom service providers registered under it to block access to the various websites or rogue defendants identified by the plaintiffs.

The high court's interim order came while hearing a suit filed by Amazon Sellers Services Private Limited and its affiliates, submitting that the rogue defendants have engaged in a pre-planned conspiracy to defraud and dupe innocent people by unauthorisedly and illegally using the plaintiffs' marks, on the rogue websites and social media pages operated by them or as part of the domain name registered by them.

Amazon submitted that the rogue defendants are blatantly reproducing the plaintiffs' website content and adopting a look and feel that is identical to their original website 'www.amazon.in' and they have engaged in these infringing and deceptive activities to defraud innocent people who are interested in registering as an 'Amazon Easy Store'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Amazon Amazon trademark
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp