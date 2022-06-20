Traffic altercation: JNU professor abducted, assaulted after dispute 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An FIR has been registered on the complaint of a JNU associate professor after he was allegedly abducted by a group of people for several hours and subjected to physical assault, threats and extortion following a traffic altercation.

Sharad Baviskar filed a police complaint on June 18. A case FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) has been registered at Naraina police station, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal.

“Teams have been deployed to track the accused as earliest possible,” Bansal added. The JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) has expressed solidarity with the associate professor. The JNUTA alleged that the professor was subjected to a “protracted violent assault”. The incident allegedly stemmed from a road traffic dispute.

“He was abducted by a group of miscreants when he suggested that the dispute be taken to the police station,” the statement read. “He was taken to a place where he was held prisoner for more than three hours. As he tried to reason with his abductors to free him, he was subjected to verbal abuse and physical assault and threats,” it added.