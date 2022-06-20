Citroën C3- A stylish compact hatchback

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

The Citroën C3 is a compact hatchback that boasts SUV styling cues. The sculpted shape is further enhanced by the neat bonnet, cool-looking headlights and DRLs as well as the dual chrome strip that runs across the front to form the Citroën logo in the middle. The side profile is where you get to see the SUV stance with an upright look and of course, the roof rails add to this element as well. The rear is nicely rounded off and the taillights are the standout feature here!

Interior

Despite being a small hatchback, the Citroën C3 is surprisingly spacious on the inside. In fact, you don’t feel like you are seated in such a small car at all! The plastics are on par with what you find in other cars of this segment and the fit and finish is commendable. The feature that grabs your eye first, however, is the large touchscreen infotainment system. It is a neat unit that offers you a plethora of connected features and has a nice response as well. The seats in this car are finished in fabric, and they are contoured to hold you in place even on twisty roads! The boot can take a few bags and is well appointed for a car this size. You do get steering mounted controls for basic functions.

Performance

Citroën is offering the C3 with a choice of two engine options. While both units are 1.2 litres in displacement, the lower range will get the naturally aspirated version that makes 82 PS of power while the higher variants will get the turbocharged version that churns out a solid 110 PS of power! Citroën will offer the 1.2L naturally aspirated version with a 5-speed manual while the turbocharged variant will get a 6-speed manual. An automatic is in the pipeline and will be a part of the line-up soon. As far as driving the C3 is concerned, it is a peppy car that is enjoyable to drive and has the grunt to make it a fun car to have in the city. It handles well, the steering feels light on low speeds and firms up at higher speeds and the suspension is a fine piece of work!

Verdict

The Citroën C3 comes off as an excellent product in the premium hatchback segment. Yes, it could have done with a few extra features, but considering the sheer number of accessories that Citroënis offers, you will be able to customise the C3 to your liking. It is a fun car that has a youthful touch.

The expected price is between Rs 5.50 lakh and Rs 8.00 lakh