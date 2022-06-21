STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Cyber crimes to rise in future with easily-accessible internet, says Amit Shah

He said that while misuse of the cyber space was not new, challenges such as malware attacks, data theft, online fraud, child pornography have grown manifold. 

Published: 21st June 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government’s cyber crime reporting portal has registered over 13 lakh complaints, including more than 2,00,000 reports related to social media, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a national conference on cyber safety and national security at Vigyan Bhavan on Monday.

He said that while misuse of the cyber space was not new, challenges such as malware attacks, data theft, online fraud, child pornography have grown manifold. Furnishing comparative figures to establish the challenges that investigating agencies were up against, Shah said that the cumulative reported cyber crimes cases in 2012 stood at 3,377, which jumped to 50,000 by 2020. While, 136 cases were registered daily in 2020, the offences per one lakh population increased by a staggering 270 percent in four years.

Warning that the volume of cyber crimes would increase in the coming years as 800 million Indians have an online presence – an additional 400 would enter the digital world by 2025 – Shah said that this increase has mainly been because of a spike in Internet connections.

“While the challenges are many, the home ministry is aware of the preventive measures that need to be taken to ward off potential and actual threats,” Shah said, adding that the MHA’s Cyber and Information Security Division, has been working to strengthen cyber security and to deter, detect and prevent online crimes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyber crime Amit Shah Social media Internet
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp