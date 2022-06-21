STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi adds six Covid-19 deaths, highest since February

While it recorded 1,060 new cases, the positivity rate also rose to 10.09 per cent, which was the highest in the capital since January 24 when it was 11.8 per cent.

Published: 21st June 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city on Monday recorded six deaths due to Covid-19, as per the bulletin released by the health department. This is the highest death count recorded since February 26 when six deaths were reported.

The positivity rate also rose to 10.09 per cent, which was the highest in the capital since January 24 when it was 11.8 per cent. The city reported 1,060 fresh Covid cases on Monday. According to Dr Ritu Saxena, Deputy Director at Lok Nayak hospital, Co-morbid conditions seen in patients, a surgery or pregnancy were the major reasons for such fatalities. 

“No new symptoms have been reported so far and most of the fatalities and the patients in ICU are those with Co-morbid conditions,” she added. She said that most of the patients were referred from other hospitals after they got infected from Covid. 

According to Dr Suresh Kumar, Director at Lok Nayak hospital, the genome sequencing did not show any new variant as the patients admitted showed only BA2 variant. The city’s Covid case tally rose to 19,23,149 while the death toll climbed to 26,238, the bulletin read. 

