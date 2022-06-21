STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Sports University to start admission process from June 22

"Our government aims to identify exemplary sports talent and nurture them. We will train students to become international sports champions and Olympians in future," Manish Sisodia said.

Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Sports University will begin the admission process for its first Delhi Sports School from June 22. It aims at providing world-class sports infrastructure and will prepare them for various international championships through professional training.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “Delhi Sports School will accept students from all over the country. Our government aims to identify exemplary sports talent and nurture them. We will train students to become international sports champions and Olympians in future.”

To reach out to the students, the university will organise talent scouting camps across various states. Students interested in taking part will need to go through the rigorous process of talent scouting. They will first need to register themselves on the school’s online portal using the link http://dsu.ac.in/registration.

Once the registration closes, a pre-screened list of students will be prepared based on merit. These students will then be invited to the talent scouting camps. After clearing these tests, the shortlisted students will be invited to Delhi. They will undergo medical tests before enrollment.

Training and facilities for 10 identified sports

  • Archery
  • Athletics 
  • Badminton
  • Shooting 
  • Weightlifting
  • Wrestling 
  • Boxing
  • Swimming
  • Table tennis
  • Lawn tennis

Outreach programmes planned across states

