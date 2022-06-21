STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Exploring the mind-body connection

In the list of practices that can help improve mental well-being and quieten the mind, Yoga remains at the top for its effectiveness and therapeutic nature.

By Express News Service

In the list of practices that can help improve mental well-being and quieten the mind, Yoga remains at the top for its effectiveness and therapeutic nature. On International Day of Yoga, Anjani Chadha speaks to a few individuals from Delhi-NCR who have been able to restore their mind-body balance through this ancient spiritual practice. 

Discovering peace and harmony
I was a loud person, and would get angry easily. From the time I started practising Yoga, I have become a peaceful person. I’ve been doing Yoga for six years. When I look back, I do not recognise the person I was once. I used to be impatient and restless; that has changed. Now, I have become extremely comfortable with myself. 

—Shipra Goel (28), Yoga trainer, Rohini

Tuning out the mental chatter
I have been doing Yoga since I was in class five. Earlier it was about building flexibility. Later, I realised the practice helps me cope with overthinking and anxiety. Every time I start worrying about something, I just go to my room and try a few asanas. 

—Aditi Chauhan (21), student, Rohini 

Seeking a sense of calm
I read Autobiography of a Yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda in class 11—back then, I was very irritable. The book changed my perspective towards Yoga and meditation, and I decided to try it. Over the years, Yoga has helped me declutter my mind. 

—Soumyadeep Khan (18), student, Roop Nagar

Overcoming the pandemic blues 
Back in 2020, I had just joined an internship and I started having acne, which was triggered by stress. It was then that my dermatologist suggested that I try Yoga. It has been about two years now and I have been fairly regular with my Yoga practice. It has helped me manage stress and helped me stay positive especially while dealing with the pandemic blues. 

—Manushreya Sharma (21), student, Rohini

A sure-shot way to lift your spirits
There was a phase in my life when I was facing sleep issues and was looking for some hope, in a way. That is when I came across a few Yoga teachers who were talking about taking Yoga off the mat. I started researching about this and I felt connected, so I started doing the same. It has helped me extensively. Being a psychologist myself, I can affirm that when one has moderate anxiety, mood swings, is feeling low, Yoga can be extremely helpful. Yoga Therapy itself is an emerging practice, with many people trying it.

—Saumya Garg (25), Queer-affirmative counseling psychologist, Ghaziabad

YOGA is an instant mood-booster
As a discipline, Yoga has many practices—asanas (pose), pranayam (breath control), dhyan (meditation). On completion of a practise, feel-good hormones are released by the body because of which the mood gets better. While asana practise helps reduce stress, it is through dhyan or pranayama that one becomes more mindful and self-aware.

—Shikha Mehra (33), Yoga teacher & wellness consultant, Vasant Kunj

