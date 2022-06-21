STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No impact of Bharat Bandh on Delhi markets, say traders

The impact of the bandh, called by some organisations, was not seen in different commercial markets here, including Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Palika Bazar and Khan Market. 

A couple of shoppers at Sarojini Nagar market in the city. (File photo | Anil Shakya)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Business remained unaffected on Monday despite the call for Bharat Bandh over the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, said the city’s traders’ associations. The impact of the bandh, called by some organisations, was not seen in different commercial markets here, including Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Palika Bazar and Khan Market. 

Ashok Randhawa, president of Mini Market Association, Sarojini Nagar, said the entire market remained open. “All the markets in the South Delhi were open. A few markets usually remain close on Monday. We can’t afford to shut down. We have suffered great losses during a Covid pandemic,” Randhawa said. 

Traders at the Palika Bazaar said nobody was observing Bharat Band in their market. “Every shop is open and businesses are up and running,” said Darshan Kakkar President of Palika Bazaar. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said commercial markets remained open. It said as the businesses were recovering from Covid-19, any kind of agitation won’t affect traders.

