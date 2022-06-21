Satyendar Jain in hospital after oxygen level dip

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain was admitted in the Lok Nayak Hospital on Monday after he complained of anxiety, back ache and palpitations.

According to officials in the health department, Tihar Jail officials brought the minister to GB Pant Hospital where his oxygen level was found to have dipped to 75. A normal level of oxygen is usually 95% or higher. Jain was then referred to Lok Nayak Hospital where doctors gave him oxygen and conducted several tests on him, including blood and urine tests. His condition was later stated to be stable.

Jain was sent to Tihar Jail after his custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. Last week, a Delhi court had denied bail to him stating that the stage was not fit to grant bail as the possibility of tampering with evidence could not be ruled out.

The ED had arrested the Delhi minister and AAP leader on May 30 in a case related to hawala transactions.