Yamuna: Study to identify pollution hotspots

The government will conduct a study to identify pollution hotspots, including colonies and industrial areas, responsible for frothing in the Yamuna river, officials have said.

Published: 21st June 2022

Toxic foam floats in the Yamuna river at ITO bridge. (File photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: The government will conduct a study to identify pollution hotspots, including colonies and industrial areas, responsible for frothing in the Yamuna river, officials have said. The study also aims to form short and long-term action plans for minimising foaming in the river, they said. 

According to the project proposal, the environment department’s study will ascertain the reasons behind the froth in the river which reflects the “deadness of the water and nil (level of) dissolved oxygen in it”.
Frothing in certain stretches of the river, such as near ITO has become an annual phenomenon in winters when the temperatures are low and flow in the river is less.

According to the officials, the primary reason behind the formation of the toxic foam is the high phosphate content in the wastewater. Detergents used in dyeing industries and households are the major sources of phosphate, they said.

“Wastewater from authorised colonies and settlements with high phosphate content reach the river through untapped drains. When water falls from a height at a barrage, the turbulence agitates the phosphoric compounds in the river which leads to the formation of froth,” an official said.

Experts say the problem of frothing will continue unless sewage treatment plants and common effluent treatment plants in Delhi are upgraded to meet the new standards and all unauthorised colonies are connected to the sewer network.

