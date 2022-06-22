STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIIMS-Delhi director Randeep Guleria may get another three-month extension: Sources

Dr Guleria was appointed as AIIMS, New Delhi, director for a term of five years on March  2017 and his tenure, which was set to end on March 24, was extended by three months.

Published: 22nd June 2022 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AIIMS-Delhi director Randeep Guleria is likely to get another extension of three months, official sources said on Wednesday.

The tenure extension is likely with the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by the prime minister on June 20 seeking a wider panel of names for the post of director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

His tenure, which was set to end on March 24, was extended by three months.

In March this year, the names of three doctors, short-listed by a search-cum-selection committee and subsequently approved by the Institute Body, the top decision-making body of the AIIMS, were sent to the ACC for final approval.

"...the Competent Authority in the ACC has directed to return the instant proposal with the request to send a wider panel of names for consideration of the ACC," stated an office memorandum sent to the Union Health Ministry by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Department of Personnel and Training on June 20.

The three AIIMS doctors whose names were recommended earlier were Nikhil Tandon, head of the department of endocrinology; Rajesh Malhotra, chief of AIIMS Trauma Centre and the head of the department of orthopaedics; and Pramod Garg, professor in the gastroenterology department.

