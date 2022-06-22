STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government plans study to assess Yamuna pollution

It will also carry out a research on the concentration and composition of micro-plastics in these water sources, which are the city’s lifeline. 

Published: 22nd June 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Study will look into leaching impact of micro-plastics on Yamuna banks. (Photo| Express)

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s environment department has initiated the bidding process to empanel an agency, which will conduct a study to identify potential sources of micro-plastics pollution in the river Yamuna and the groundwater of the capital. It will also carry out research on the concentration and composition of micro-plastics in these water sources, which are the city’s lifeline. 

The study has been proposed under the broader scheme of environment data generation survey being carried out by the department, which also includes study on frothing in the Yamuna and the impact of single-use plastic on the river. “We have started the bidding process to conduct the study. The results of the study will be important baseline data for the government to make further interventions to prevent and control this form of pollution in the water sources in the city,” said a senior official. 

According the project proposal, the empanelled agency will also study the leaching impact of micro-plastics on both the banks of the river Yamuna trail. “It will involve mapping of major hotspots with respect to the variation of concentration of micro-plastics in groundwater and river Yamuna. It will help develop an action-plan, including clear enforcement strategies to reduce the concentration of these pollutants 

Micro-plastics are toxic particles small in size (<10mm) and originating from the degradation of larger plastic debris. These have been accumulating in the water for decades and have been detected throughout the water column. Aquatic organisms can easily ingest micro-plastics because their size is similar to that of larvae of several organisms. Several studies have shown that toxic chemicals are transferred into organisms via micro-plastics, which can harm the aquatic life. They enter natural ecosystems from a variety of sources.

Micro-plastic particles are big pollutants
