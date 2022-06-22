Deputy secretary in CM Arvind Kejriwal's office, two SDMs suspended by Delhi LG on graft charges

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A deputy secretary in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office and two sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) have been suspended by Lt Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena on corruption charges, official sources said on Wednesday.

They said that the charges of "procedural lapses indicating corruption in land related matters" against the deputy secretary were from his tenure as Narela SDM. "The case against the deputy secretary at CMO has nothing to do with the Delhi CM's office," a Delhi government official said.

Prakash Chandra Thakur posted as deputy secretary in the chief minister's office (CMO), Vasant Vihar SDM Harshit Jain and Vivek Vihar SDM Devender Sharma were suspended and disciplinary proceedings ordered against them, sources said. "The charges against the three officials were related to procedural lapses in land matters hinting corruption," an official said.

The trio are DANICS cadre officers. "The transfer and postings of officers of Delhi government comes under the Services department that is handled by the Lt Governor. So, Delhi government has no say in whoever is given a posting," the Delhi government official said.

The move reflected LG Saxena's commitment to zero tolerance to corruption and ensuring probity in the functioning of the government, one of the sources said. The lieutenant governor had on Monday suspended two assistant engineers of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) after finding lapses in the construction of EWS flats in Kalkaji Extension.

The Delhi BJP attacked the Kejriwal government over the suspension of the officials. "The Delhi CM claims zero tolerance on corruption but today a black sheep has been found in his own office clearly indicating there is no monitoring against corruption there," alleged Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

No reaction was immediately available from the AAP.