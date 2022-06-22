STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Kids to get yoga lessons in government schools soon, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

The government will soon roll out yoga classes in its schools so that children can learn and practice it from an early age, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

Published: 22nd June 2022 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

People attend a yoga session at the Red Fort on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

People attend a yoga session at the Red Fort on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government will soon roll out yoga classes in its schools so that children can learn and practice it from an early age, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday. He also said that the government will continue to teach yoga to people for free and that it was on a mission to increase the number of beneficiaries manifold.

On the occasion of the International Yoga Day, the CM performed yoga asanas with hundreds of people at the Thyagraj Stadium. He was joined by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, and members of ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’, the initiative under which the government teaches yoga to citizens free of cost.

“Everyone in Delhi should be in good health. Our goal is that everyone should perform yoga first thing in the morning. The most important point is that yoga should be taught to children from an early age. I’ll also ask the Delhi education minister to launch yoga classes in schools soon,” he said.

Stressing that medical treatment for Delhiites had been made completely free in government hospitals, Kejriwal said, “Our aim is to now ensure that every Delhiite takes up yoga and never falls sick. If yoga becomes a part of one’s life, it frees them of all diseases and tension.”

Yoga day events at 75 spots
New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organised events at 75 locations here on Tuesday on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. The main event was organized at Charkha Park in Connaught Place where Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena along with NDMC chairperson Bhupinder Singh Bhalla performed the yoga protocol.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government Yoga
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp