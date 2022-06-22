Kids to get yoga lessons in government schools soon, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government will soon roll out yoga classes in its schools so that children can learn and practice it from an early age, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday. He also said that the government will continue to teach yoga to people for free and that it was on a mission to increase the number of beneficiaries manifold.

On the occasion of the International Yoga Day, the CM performed yoga asanas with hundreds of people at the Thyagraj Stadium. He was joined by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, and members of ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’, the initiative under which the government teaches yoga to citizens free of cost.

“Everyone in Delhi should be in good health. Our goal is that everyone should perform yoga first thing in the morning. The most important point is that yoga should be taught to children from an early age. I’ll also ask the Delhi education minister to launch yoga classes in schools soon,” he said.

Stressing that medical treatment for Delhiites had been made completely free in government hospitals, Kejriwal said, “Our aim is to now ensure that every Delhiite takes up yoga and never falls sick. If yoga becomes a part of one’s life, it frees them of all diseases and tension.”

Yoga day events at 75 spots

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organised events at 75 locations here on Tuesday on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. The main event was organized at Charkha Park in Connaught Place where Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena along with NDMC chairperson Bhupinder Singh Bhalla performed the yoga protocol.