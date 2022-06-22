Petty offences by children: Rights body flags long proceedings

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) took suo-motu cognizance of close to 2,000 cases of petty offences being pursued against children in conflict with the law in different Juvenile Justice Boards (JJB) beyond the stipulated time- period of six months during 2021-22.

The commission, however, got the cases terminated after approaching the High Court and got the JJBs to file the compliance reports. It shared this statement in the annual performance report of 2021-22 released on Tuesday. The DCPCR said, “This is a crucial provision to protect the children from the ‘criminal’ tag. The proceedings being pursued in JJBs for an indefinite time period not only adversely affects the mental health of the children, but denies them their familial love and freedom, if kept in institutions.”

“It has a significant impact on the children. Petty offences are the ones wherein the prescribed punishment is less than three years,” the commission stated. On March 10, 2022, the commission visited one such jail and raised the question of the pendency of adjudication of juvenile claims, wrongful lodging of children as adults in the jails, and related processes. The DCPCR wrote to the District Judges and Magistrates requesting to adjudicate the juvenile claims of 19 persons who may be below 18 years.

Non-distribution of mid-day meal

The commission took note of the non-distribution of dry rations to students by the North MCD. It issued a notice to the civic body and sought an explanation in this regard. “The North MCD admitted on record that they had not even lifted the dry ration and therefore the question of distribution did not arise. Subsequently, the commission questioned the Education Department regarding negligence in providing basic nutritional supplements to children,” read the report.

EWS/DG quota students’ retention survey

The DCPCR collaborated with the organization ‘Indus Action’ to undertake the retention survey of the children admitted under EWS/DG quota in private schools as mandated under section 12(1)(c) of Right to Education Act, 2009.

As per the survey, 88.97% retention rate was observed in children admitted under the EWS/DG quota. The retention rate for children with special needs was approximately 86%. Lack of special educators in schools and discrimination against such children were the major issues taken up by the parents.

While 53% of children were provided with free books and uniforms, 14.5% of children were charged an additional fee. The long journey from school to home was another reason for the children not attending school regularly (36%), followed by the inability to pay the additional charges (11%) and unwelcome treatment towards the child (11%).

Wrongful lodging of kids as adults in jails

On March 10, 2022, the commission visited one such jail and raised the question of pendency of adjudication of juvenile claims, wrongful lodging of children as adults in the jails, and related processes. The DCPCR wrote to the District Judges and Magistrates requesting to adjudicate the juvenile claims of 19 persons who may be below 18 years.

More cases disposed off this year: Report

The commission resolved 5,118 complaints from April 2021 to March 2022, the highest since the commission was constituted. The commission disposed off more cases in 2021-22 as compared to the last five years. The grievances resolution rate saw a sharp increase despite the fact that the disposing guidelines have become more extensive in its approach.