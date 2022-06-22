STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tech corner: Latest gadgets for your shopping list

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Canon Powershot PX

Canon Powershot PX

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

Canon Powershot PX
This compact cam intelligently composes and shoots videos and photos, leaving you free to enjoy moments. With a pan and tilt lens, portable design, USB-C charging and Wi-Fi built in, it comes with voice activation too. When needed, it can also be used as a wireless webcam.
canon-europe.com

Skagen SOL collection
Skagen’s Sol watch is available for him and her, crafted with recycled stainless steel and powered by clean solar energy. Sol is stylish yet minimal, with sustainability as key focus. 
amazon.in

Baume & Mercier Baume 10587
The 10587 is a unique, limited edition watch in 42mm-size crafted in recycled plastic. With sustainability a priority for the planet, even the interchangeable strap is made of RPET. The watch is also water-resistant to 3ATM and has a 38-hour power reserve. 
 baume-et-mercier.com

Benq GS50 Projector
GS50 is a smart wireless projector that is ultra portable. It also provides full HD resolution video along with 2.1 channel audio via BT, as well as Android TV and a 2.5hr battery. Designed for GenZ, millennials and the young, GS50 can provide images up to 100 inches in size while also providing IPX2 splash resistance and 2.3ft drop protection for all your adventures. amazon.in

Apollo Pro hyper
This high-performance, connected, electric scooter comes with a dual motor drive and proprietary M controller. Other features include re-gen braking, 360 degree lights, and the ability to use phone as a display. Hyper gets up to speeds of 70kph and ranges up to 100km. apolloscooters.co

